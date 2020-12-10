IND vs AUS: 'Credit to Virat for wanting to be there for birth of his first child',' says Steve Smith
Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Australia's Steve Smith has stated though Virat Kohli missing the last three Tests of the upcoming four-match series will be a big loss for Team India, fans and stakeholders will have to understand that the Indian skipper is a human being and has life outside cricket.
Kohli will lead India in the first Test -- a pink-ball...
