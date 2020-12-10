Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS: 'Credit to Virat for wanting to be there for birth of his first child',' says Steve Smith

Mid-Day Thursday, 10 December 2020 ()
Australia's Steve Smith has stated though Virat Kohli missing the last three Tests of the upcoming four-match series will be a big loss for Team India, fans and stakeholders will have to understand that the Indian skipper is a human being and has life outside cricket.

Kohli will lead India in the first Test -- a pink-ball...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Steve Smith and side eye win to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia News [Video]

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB: Steve Smith and side eye win to keep play-offs hope alive | Oneindia News

After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The team lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:54Published