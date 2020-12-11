Global  
 

IND vs AUS Tests: Ishant Sharma's absence a big loss, feels Steve Smith

Mid-Day Friday, 11 December 2020
No Ishant Sharma; no Virat Kohli [after the first Test] and no word yet on the fitness of Rohit Sharma; enough reason for the Indian team management to have concerns for their first-ever overseas day-night Test (December 17).

The absence of senior-most pacer Ishant will put additional responsibility on Jasprit Bumrah and...
