Ardley explains Notts stance on taking the knee after Millwall controversy Thursday, 10 December 2020 ( 58 minutes ago )

The Magpies and Boreham Wood both showed support for Black Lives Matter before kick-off on Tuesday night just days after Millwall fans were heard booing the symbolic gesture. The Magpies and Boreham Wood both showed support for Black Lives Matter before kick-off on Tuesday night just days after Millwall fans were heard booing the symbolic gesture. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like