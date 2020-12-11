Italy's 1982 World Cup hero Paolo Rossi dies at age 64, cause of death unknown
Friday, 11 December 2020 () Paolo Rossi, who fired Italy to victory in the 1982 World Cup after almost missing the tournament through a match-fixing scandal, has died aged 64, prompting an outpouring of grief and tributes.*Italy’s Paolo Rossi stretches both arms in celebration after scoring his team's first goal against Poland during the 1982 FIFA World...
