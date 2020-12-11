Global  
 

Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev's former opponent predicts outcome of bout – and explains why AJ WON'T fight Tyson Fury next

talkSPORT Friday, 11 December 2020
Kevin Johnson has fought Anthony Joshua, Tyson Fury and Kubrat Pulvev – so when the American boxer talks, we listen. The 41-year-old has lost to all three fighters over the years – but only AJ was able to knock him out, back in 2015. Looking ahead to Saturday’s bout between Joshua and Pulev, which sees […]
News video: Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev

Anthony Joshua: I have the character to beat Kubrat Pulev 00:58

 Anthony Joshua says he is ready to trade blows with Kubrat Pulev for 12 roundsif that is what it takes to defend his world heavyweight titles at Wembley’sSSE Arena on Saturday.

