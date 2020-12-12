West Ham’s Declan Rice tipped for Manchester United transfer as £80m-rated Chelsea target shines again at Leeds
Saturday, 12 December 2020 () West Ham midfielder Declan Rice has been backed to join Manchester United by talkSPORT host Tony Cascarino following another exceptional Premier League display. The England international, 21, ran the show as West Ham came from behind to beat Leeds 2-1 at Elland Road on Friday night. It’s quite clear that Rice can become one of […]
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Paul Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola to realise footballis about teams rather than individuals after making disruptive comments on theeve of Manchester United’s Champions League exit. The 27-year-old capped animpressive display with a goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win at West Ham...