Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man City care more about Liverpool rivalry and Manchester derby is more important to Man United these days, insists Trevor Sinclair

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020 ()
Trevor Sinclair believes the Manchester derby is a bigger deal for Man United than it is for City, who care more about their rivalry with Liverpool these days. Pep Guardiola’s City have won two Premier League titles in the past three years, while Manchester United have been left fighting for top four spots. The Red […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Rashford expects 'tactical' Manchester derby

Rashford expects 'tactical' Manchester derby 02:09

 Manchester Utd striker Marcus Rashford believes Saturday's derby against Manchester City at Old Trafford, live on Sky Sports, will be 'quite a tactical game'.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Ole plays down record against Pep's City [Video]

Ole plays down record against Pep's City

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer plays down his record against Manchester City counterpart Pep Guardiola after recording three wins in the club's meetings last season.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:30Published
Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City [Video]

Premier League match preview: Manchester United v Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hoping to ease pressure on his position by beatinglocal rivals Manchester City in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:25Published
Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32 [Video]

Dr. Fauci: Daughter's Boyfriend's Brother Died From COVID-19, Age 32

Alex Edelman / AFP via Getty Images Dr. Anthony Fauci said his daughter's boyfriend's brother died from COVID-19 at age 32. "So there you have a 32-year-old young man, otherwise healthy actually, quite..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published