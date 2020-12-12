Global  
 

Matteo Guendouzi appears to send message to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta with celebration after wonder goal for Hertha Berlin

talkSPORT Saturday, 12 December 2020
Matteo Guendouzi showed Arsenal what they are missing with a wonder goal against Borussia Monchengladbach on Friday night. The Gunners midfielder scored his first goal for Hertha Berlin in the 1-1 draw against the Champions League side. But it was his celebration that appeared to send a message to Arsenal and manager Mikel Arteta. Guendouzi […]
