Matteo Guendouzi appears to send message to Arsenal and Mikel Arteta with celebration after wonder goal for Hertha Berlin

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Premier League round-up: Spurs down Arsenal, Liverpool thrash Wolves as fans return



A round-up of the latest set of Premier League fixtures at Tottenham top of atight table after beating London rivals Arsenal. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Arteta: Partey was wrong



Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta suggested that midfielder Thomas Partey was in the wrong for walking off the pitch in the build-up to Tottenham's second goal in the 2-0 North London derby defeat. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:40 Published 6 days ago 'Arsenal will succeed under Arteta'



Mikel Arteta will have Arsenal climbing the table but success will take time, says David Ornstein of The Athletic. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:46 Published 6 days ago