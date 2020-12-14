Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

La Liga: Derby delight for Real Madrid after 2-0 win over Atletico

Mid-Day Monday, 14 December 2020 ()
La Liga: Derby delight for Real Madrid after 2-0 win over AtleticoReal Madrid reignited their La Liga title push on Saturday beating leaders Atletico 2-0 as their city rivals suffered a first league defeat of the season.

Real, who salvaged their Champions League campaign in midweek by making the Last 16, moved to third in the table, three points behind Atletico. It was a disappointing night...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win

Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win 06:39

 Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win [Video]

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 06:39Published
Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures [Video]

Spanish clubs pay tribute to Maradona ahead of La Liga fixtures

Diego Maradona honoured at Spanish top flight fixtures involving Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and former club Sevilla.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 04:09Published
Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues [Video]

Barca's Koeman defends Messi, denies Griezmann issues

VIDEO SHOWS: FC BARCELONA TRAINING SESSION / NEWS CONFERENCE WITH BARCELONA COACH RONALD KOEMAN TALKING ABOUT LIONEL MESSI SITUATION IN THE CLUB, ABOUT MATCH AGAINST ATLETICO MADRID / ATLETICO MDARID

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 07:39Published

Related news from verified sources

La Liga special: Five things you may not know about the Madrid derby

 With the city of Madrid boasting two of the very best teams in Spanish and European football history, Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, the capital city rivalry...
Mid-Day

Real Madrid and Atletico turn focus to decisive derby in La Liga
Indian Express

Atletico favourites to win Spanish title, says Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane

 With the Madrid derby looming Real coach Zinedine Zidane admitted on Friday that La Liga leaders Atletico were likely to win the title. Atletico last won the...
Mid-Day