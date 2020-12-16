Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

This Week in La Liga: Karim Benzema's milestone, Luis Suarez's backheel

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
This Week in La Liga: Karim Benzema's milestone, Luis Suarez's backheelWhat has been going on in LaLiga this past week?â¯Hereâ¯are all theâ¯top stories,â¯from a huge win for Real Madrid in the Madrid Derby to a ‘goals against hunger’ campaign.

*Real Madrid win the derby*
The first Madrid derby of the season was played in Valdebebas on Saturday night, with reigning champions...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like