This Week in La Liga: Karim Benzema's milestone, Luis Suarez's backheel Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

What has been going on in LaLiga this past week? Here are all the 



*Real Madrid win the derby*

The first Madrid derby of the season was played in Valdebebas on Saturday night, with reigning champions... What has been going on in LaLiga this past week? Here are all the  top stories , from a huge win for Real Madrid in the Madrid Derby to a ‘goals against hunger’ campaign.*Real Madrid win the derby*The first Madrid derby of the season was played in Valdebebas on Saturday night, with reigning champions 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like