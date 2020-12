Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name



Cleveland to Drop 'Indians' From MLB Name. The team has not yet commented on the name change, but said it did not dispute the initial report by 'The New York Times.'. The "Indians" name was.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:02 Published 1 day ago

NFC East Preview Week 14: Can The Giants Hold On To The Division Lead?



CBS New York sports anchor Steve Overmyer breaks down games in the NFC East for Week 14. The Giants look to fend off the Cardinals, while Washington tries to maintain some momentum against the 49ers... Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 06:15 Published 4 days ago