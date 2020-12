KPIX Football Analyst Lorenzo Neal: 'Time For 49ers To Move On From Nick Mullens'



KPIX sports director Dennis O'Donnell and 4-time Pro Bowl fullback Lorenzo Neal break down the 49ers QB situation following a third straight loss that eliminated San Francisco from the postseason... Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:11 Published 1 week ago

NFC West Preview Week 15: Can The Cardinals Keep Playoff Hopes Alive With Win Over Eagles?



CBS San Francisco sports anchor Dennis O'Donnell breaks down the matchups for the NFC West in Week 15. A battle of backup quarterbacks as the 49ers face the Cowboys. The Cardinals, holding on to the.. Credit: CBS Local Duration: 04:32 Published 2 weeks ago