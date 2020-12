You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win



Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 06:39 Published 3 days ago 'I will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson', jokes Zidane, as Real progress in Champions League



Zinedine Zidane jokes that he "will never be Madrid's Alex Ferguson" as his side at last produce a good performance to progress in the Champions League. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:49 Published 6 days ago 'We played a great match', says Zidane, as Real and Moenchengladbach both progress



COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW VIDEO SHOWS: PRESS CONFERENCES BY ZINEDINE ZIDANE AND MARCO ROSE SHOWS: Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:49 Published 6 days ago