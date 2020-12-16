Mark Lawrenson predicts the winner of Sheffield United v Man United Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Mark Lawrenson is backing Manchester United to claim a 2-0 win over Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday night. The Red Devils head into the game looking to bounce back to winning ways after they played our a dour goalless draw with rivals Manchester City in the derby clash at Old Trafford at […] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

