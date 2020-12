Rhys Williams starts for Liverpool v Tottenham Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Liverpool have handed a start to teenage defender Rhys Williams for their top-of-the-table Premier League clash with Tottenham. The Reds are without Joel Matip after he was forced off at half-time of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Fulham due to a back spasm. And, with the centre-back having failed to recover in time for Wednesday’s game, […] 👓 View full article

