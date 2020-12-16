Lewandowski scores 250th Bundesliga goal Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Robert Lewandowski scored his 250th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich’s game against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Bayern striker Lewandowski reached the landmark with a header on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Maximilian Philipp’s early opener. The 32-year-old is only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the landmark after Gerd […] 👓 View full article

