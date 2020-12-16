Lewandowski scores 250th Bundesliga goal
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Robert Lewandowski scored his 250th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich’s game against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Bayern striker Lewandowski reached the landmark with a header on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Maximilian Philipp’s early opener. The 32-year-old is only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the landmark after Gerd […]
