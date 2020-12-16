Global  
 

Lewandowski scores 250th Bundesliga goal

SoccerNews.com Wednesday, 16 December 2020
Robert Lewandowski scored his 250th Bundesliga goal in Bayern Munich’s game against Wolfsburg at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday. Bayern striker Lewandowski reached the landmark with a header on the stroke of half-time to cancel out Maximilian Philipp’s early opener. The 32-year-old is only the third player in Bundesliga history to reach the landmark after Gerd […]
