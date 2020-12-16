Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal stars for ‘defending with their lives’ as Bukayo Saka says fans ‘deserve more’ following Southampton draw
Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal for ‘defending for their lives’ following his side’s 1-1 stalemate with Southampton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his five-match goal drought to help the ten-man Gunners avoid a record fifth consecutive league defeat at the Emirates. Arteta was pleased with his side’s spirited effort to keep Southampton at bay after Gabriel Magalhaes […]
Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal for ‘defending for their lives’ following his side’s 1-1 stalemate with Southampton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his five-match goal drought to help the ten-man Gunners avoid a record fifth consecutive league defeat at the Emirates. Arteta was pleased with his side’s spirited effort to keep Southampton at bay after Gabriel Magalhaes […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources