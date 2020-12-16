Global  
 

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal stars for ‘defending with their lives’ as Bukayo Saka says fans ‘deserve more’ following Southampton draw

talkSPORT Wednesday, 16 December 2020 ()
Mikel Arteta has praised Arsenal for ‘defending for their lives’ following his side’s 1-1 stalemate with Southampton. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ended his five-match goal drought to help the ten-man Gunners avoid a record fifth consecutive league defeat at the Emirates. Arteta was pleased with his side’s spirited effort to keep Southampton at bay after Gabriel Magalhaes […]
 Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says Gabriel's red card halted Arsenal's momentum against Southampton but was happy with a point after playing more than half an hour with 10 men

