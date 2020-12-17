Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

IND vs AUS 1st Test: Mumbai boy Prithvi Shaw will be tip of batting spear

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
India announced its playing XI on the eve of the first day-night Test starting today at Adelaide. *Prithvi Shaw* will open the batting, and Wriddhiman Saha will keep wickets, as Shubman Gill and Rishab Pant miss out. Australia also has top-order concerns going into the marquee series, with David Warner out injured. The hosts will...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like