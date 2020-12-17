Day/Night Test is a different ball game according to Virat Kohli Thursday, 17 December 2020 ( 47 minutes ago )

After four day-night Test matches at the Adelaide Oval, the behaviour of the pink ball still remains a mystery. It is supposed to swing and seam under the floodlights, but as Pakistan discovered last year, it is no certainty.



Back in 2017, England's James Anderson bowled around the wicket to right handers to control the extent... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Difference in Australia and India's experience with pink ball is night and day Virat Kohli may be missing only Rohit Sharma and perhaps Ishant Sharma of his first-choice troops, but even their presence wouldn’t make up for the team's lack...

The Age 5 days ago





