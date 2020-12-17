Day/Night Test is a different ball game according to Virat Kohli
Thursday, 17 December 2020 ()
After four day-night Test matches at the Adelaide Oval, the behaviour of the pink ball still remains a mystery. It is supposed to swing and seam under the floodlights, but as Pakistan discovered last year, it is no certainty.
Back in 2017, England's James Anderson bowled around the wicket to right handers to control the extent...
