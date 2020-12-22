IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Ravindra Jadeja in, Hanuma Vihari out?
Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The Indian team management will be keenly monitoring Ravindra Jadeja's progress leading up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia this weekend as, if fit, the all-rounder could walk into the playing XI in place of Hanuma Vihari. Jadeja, who suffered a concussion during the first T20 international, also sustained a hamstring...
