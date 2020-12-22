Global  
 

IND vs AUS Boxing Day Test: Ravindra Jadeja in, Hanuma Vihari out?The Indian team management will be keenly monitoring Ravindra Jadeja's progress leading up to the Boxing Day Test against Australia this weekend as, if fit, the all-rounder could walk into the playing XI in place of Hanuma Vihari. Jadeja, who suffered a concussion during the first T20 international, also sustained a hamstring...
