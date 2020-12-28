IND vs AUS: Super skipper Ajinkya Rahane rises and shines at Adelaide
Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Ajinkya Rahane lit up a gloomy day here on Sunday as a stand-in captain and batsman determined to pull his side of the abyss they fell in a little more than a week ago in Adelaide.
In response to Australia's 195, Rahane (batting 104) guided India to 277 for five with Ravindra Jadeja at the other end on 40.
As soon as...
