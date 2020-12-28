IND vs AUS: Super skipper Ajinkya Rahane rises and shines at Adelaide Monday, 28 December 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

Ajinkya Rahane lit up a gloomy day here on Sunday as a stand-in captain and batsman determined to pull his side of the abyss they fell in a little more than a week ago in Adelaide.



In response to Australia's 195, Rahane (batting 104) guided India to 277 for five with Ravindra Jadeja at the other end on 40.



While addressing the pre-match press conference in Melbourne on December 25, Indian Cricket Team batsman and skipper of the 2nd test squad, Ajinkya Rahane spoke ahead of the second test match between India and Australia. Rahane said, "Virat Kohli spoke to all of us (team) before leaving and we had...


