Sunil Gavaskar not happy with 'different rules for different players' in India
Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has hinted at a divide within the Indian team, saying that treatment meted out to bowlers like R Ashwin and T Natarajan is biased as there are "different rules for different players".
The former India opener said that Ashwin has suffered within the Indian team because of his forthrightness....
