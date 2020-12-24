Global  
 

Sunil Gavaskar not happy with 'different rules for different players' in India

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Former India skipper Sunil Gavaskar has hinted at a divide within the Indian team, saying that treatment meted out to bowlers like R Ashwin and T Natarajan is biased as there are "different rules for different players".

The former India opener said that Ashwin has suffered within the Indian team because of his forthrightness....
