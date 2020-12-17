Supercopa holders Madrid get Athletic, Barcelona to face Real Sociedad
Thursday, 17 December 2020 () Real Madrid will begin the defence of their Supercopa de Espana title against Athletic Bilbao, while Barcelona will face Real Sociedad. Madrid beat Valencia before seeing off city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in last season’s re-formatted tournament in Saudi Arabia. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 tournament will be held […]
Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane cannot explain why his team played so poorly in their 2-1 loss at home to Alaves, just three days after beating Inter Milan so comprehensively in the Champions League.