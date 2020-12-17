Global  
 

Supercopa holders Madrid get Athletic, Barcelona to face Real Sociedad

Thursday, 17 December 2020
Real Madrid will begin the defence of their Supercopa de Espana title against Athletic Bilbao, while Barcelona will face Real Sociedad. Madrid beat Valencia before seeing off city rivals Atletico Madrid on penalties in last season’s re-formatted tournament in Saudi Arabia. Due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the 2020-21 tournament will be held […]
