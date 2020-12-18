Global  
 

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani charged for racist post

Mid-Day Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association for a now-deleted social media post containing a Spanish phrase that is offensive in some contexts and for which the Manchester United star apologised.

The Uruguayan striker’s Instagram post thanked a friend for his congratulations after scoring...
