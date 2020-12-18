Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani charged for racist post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association in relation to a post on his Instagram.

Manchester United back Edinson Cavani as striker is charged by FA for deleted social media post Manchester United have given their support to Edinson Cavani after he was hit with a misconduct charge by the Football Association. The 33-year-old Uruguayan has...

talkSPORT 18 hours ago



