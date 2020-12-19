Curtis Jones: ‘Superb’ starlet backed for role in Liverpool’s strongest midfield and tipped to ‘easily’ start for England

Global  
 

Liverpool starlet Curtis Jones should ‘easily’ be starting for England if he remains a key player for Liverpool. Jones, the 19-year-old midfielder, has been one of the breakout stars of this Premier League season, establishing himself in Jurgen Klopp’s set-up amid the Reds’ injury crisis. He played 12 times last term as Liverpool eased their […]
Video Credit: Guardian - Published
News video: Ray Clemence: former Liverpool, Spurs and England goalkeeping great dies – video obituary

Ray Clemence: former Liverpool, Spurs and England goalkeeping great dies – video obituary 01:58

 Former England goalkeeper Ray Clemence has died aged 72. The Liverpool star won three European Cups and five First Division titles during his time at Anfield. He signed for the Reds for a fee of £18,000 from Scunthrope by Bill Shankly. Later he moved to Tottenham, where he won a further Uefa Cup and...

