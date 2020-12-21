Global  
 

Charlotte Flair returns to WWE at TLC and wins Women's Tag Team titles with Asuka – speculation on future plans

talkSPORT Monday, 21 December 2020
After six months out, Charlotte Flair returned to WWE TV at the Tables, Ladders and Chairs pay-per-view on Sunday. The Queen was the surprise tag team partner for Asuka in her battle against Women’s Tag Team champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax. Asuka and Charlotte Flair would secure the win after Flair hit Natural Selection […]
