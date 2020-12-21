Inside Aston Villa's dressing room after racking up seventh win
Monday, 21 December 2020 ()
West Brom 0 Aston Villa 3 reaction - It was yet another brilliant team performance by Aston Villa as Dean Smith's side go within reach of the European places before Christmas.
West Brom 0 Aston Villa 3 reaction - It was yet another brilliant team performance by Aston Villa as Dean Smith's side go within reach of the European places before Christmas.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources