You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sojskjaer: Manchester United 'in a good place' after Everton win



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his side is "in a goodplace" headed into the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup. Late goals from EdinsonCavani and Anthony Martial sealed the deal for.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:16 Published 2 days ago Ole: Man Utd 'desperate' to win trophies



Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United are 'desperate' to win trophies this season ahead of Wednesday's Carabao Cup quarter-final against Everton. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:22 Published 4 days ago Man United: 2020 in review



A look at the highs and lows of Manchester United's year, from a BrunoFernandes-inspired unbeaten run to being hit for six by Spurs. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:30 Published 5 days ago