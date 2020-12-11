Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Man United v Man City live stream and kick-off time: How to watch Premier League derby at Old Trafford

talkSPORT Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Manchester rivals United and City go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend. Both teams won last weekend with United seeing off West Ham and City beating Fulham. The pressure is still on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following United’s Champions League exit in midweek. He’ll want to silence his critics this weekend but that won’t be […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool

Premier League match preview: Fulham v Liverpool 01:33

 Liverpool are hoping to put pressure on Tottenham at the top of the table asthey face a rejuvenated Fulham side in the Premier League.

