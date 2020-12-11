Man United v Man City live stream and kick-off time: How to watch Premier League derby at Old Trafford
Friday, 11 December 2020 ()
Manchester rivals United and City go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend. Both teams won last weekend with United seeing off West Ham and City beating Fulham. The pressure is still on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following United’s Champions League exit in midweek. He’ll want to silence his critics this weekend but that won’t be […]
Manchester rivals United and City go head-to-head in the Premier League this weekend. Both teams won last weekend with United seeing off West Ham and City beating Fulham. The pressure is still on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer following United’s Champions League exit in midweek. He’ll want to silence his critics this weekend but that won’t be […]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources