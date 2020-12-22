Global  
 

ISL: Mohun Bagan pip Bengaluru 1-0

Mid-Day Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
David Williams struck a peach of a goal to open his account and help ATK Mohun Bagan beat heavyweights Bengaluru FC 1-0 in the Indian Super League here on Monday. The Aussie showed great control and composure to give them a 33rd minute lead in a spectacular fashion to make all the difference in a dominating show by the Mariners,...
