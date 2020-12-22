Global  
 

NFL schedule change: Week 16 Panthers-Washington moved to same late afternoon kickoff time as Eagles-Cowboys

CBS Sports Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
The NFL made sure the Eagles and Cowboys won't be out of the NFC East race by the time they kick off
