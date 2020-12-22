Official costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22 per cent to US$15.4 billion

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Olympics delay set to cost organizers $2.8bln



The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year will cost Japanese organizers an additional $2.8 billion, the organising committee said on Friday. Adam Reed reports. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago Toyko Olympics working to avoid quarantines



Organizers of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games said today they are working with the Japanese authorities to ensure that athletes and Olympic-related staff will not have to quarantine for 14 days. The goal.. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:26 Published on November 12, 2020 Gymnasts reveal what a COVID-hit Olympics could be like



American gymnasts give an indication as to what the Tokyo Olympics could be like in a COVID-19 environment as they prepare for a competition in the city this weekend. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 01:42 Published on November 6, 2020

Related news from verified sources Official costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22 % to 15.4 billion The added USD 2.8 billion is the cost of the one-year delay. Added expenses come from renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic

Hindu 8 hours ago



