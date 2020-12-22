Global  
 

Official costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22 per cent to US$15.4 billion

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Official costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22 per cent to US$15.4 billionThe official cost of the postponed Tokyo Olympics has increased by 22 per cent, the local organising committee said in unveiling its new budget overnight.In an online news conference, organisers said the Olympics will cost US$15.4...
The postponement of the Tokyo Olympic Games until next year will cost Japanese organizers an additional $2.8 billion, the organising committee said on Friday. Adam Reed reports.

Organizers of the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games said today they are working with the Japanese authorities to ensure that athletes and Olympic-related staff will not have to quarantine for 14 days. The goal..

American gymnasts give an indication as to what the Tokyo Olympics could be like in a COVID-19 environment as they prepare for a competition in the city this weekend.

Official costs of Tokyo Olympics up by 22 % to 15.4 billion

 The added USD 2.8 billion is the cost of the one-year delay. Added expenses come from renegotiating contracts and measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic
