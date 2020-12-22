Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United: Bees continue to break new ground with another EFL Cup upset

Global  
 

Brentford claimed another Premier League scalp in the EFL Cup as Newcastle United’s quarter-final misery continued with a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday. The Bees had never previously reached the last eight of this competition but will now play their first semi-final after Josh Dasilva scored the only goal 24 minutes from time at the Brentford Community […]
