Brentford 1-0 Newcastle United: Bees continue to break new ground with another EFL Cup upset Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Brentford claimed another Premier League scalp in the EFL Cup as Newcastle United’s quarter-final misery continued with a 1-0 defeat on Tuesday. The Bees had never previously reached the last eight of this competition but will now play their first semi-final after Josh Dasilva scored the only goal 24 minutes from time at the Brentford Community […] 👓 View full article

