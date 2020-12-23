Global  
 

Lionel Messi moves past Pele to become top goalscorer for a single club

Mid-Day Wednesday, 23 December 2020
Star striker Lionel Messi has set yet another all-time world record as he has moved past the legendary Pele to become the highest goalscorer ever for a single club.

Messi achieved the feat during Barca's 3-0 win against Valladolid on Tuesday evening.

The Argentine ace has now scored staggering 644 goals, all wearing a...
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published
News video: Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer

Messi awarded La Liga 19/20 top goal scorer 02:03

 Lionel Messi, Karim Benzema, Thibaut Courtois and Zinedine Zidane all receive prizes at the Marca Football Awards.

