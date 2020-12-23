Lionel Messi moves past Pele to become top goalscorer for a single club

Wednesday, 23 December 2020 ( 22 minutes ago )

Star striker Lionel Messi has set yet another all-time world record as he has moved past the legendary Pele to become the highest goalscorer ever for a single club.



Messi achieved the feat during Barca's 3-0 win against Valladolid on Tuesday evening.



The Argentine ace has now scored staggering 644 goals, all wearing a...