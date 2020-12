The Brooklyn Nets face the Golden State Warriors in an NBA regular season game on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, (12/22/20) at Barclays...

Durant returns with 22 as Nets rout Warriors in NBA season opener Kevin Durant looked good as new against his old team, Kyrie Irving was even better and the Brooklyn Nets emphatically kicked off the Steve Nash era with a 125-99...

CBC.ca 14 hours ago