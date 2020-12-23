Chelsea and Man United legend Ray Wilkins was a player ahead of his time, the nicest man John Terry ever met, Jose Mourinho keeps his smile and Frank Lampard has warm memories

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Chelsea need to learn lessons after defeat at Arsenal - Lampard



Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is expecting his team to bounce back against Aston Villa after suffering their third successive away defeat. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 05:23 Published 2 days ago Lampard: No Rice regret



Chelsea head coach Frank Lampard says the club does not have any regrets about losing Declan Rice but praised the player the West Ham midfielder has become. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Frank Lampard disappointed with Chelsea’s performance in Wolves defeat



Boss Frank Lampard was disappointed his Chelsea players dropped theirstandards for the second time in four days to suffer a last-gasp PremierLeague defeat at Wolves. Pedro Neto struck in the fifth.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17 Published 2 weeks ago