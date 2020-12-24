Global  
 

Roger Federer to spend Christmas with wife Mirka and kids in Dubai

Mid-Day Thursday, 24 December 2020
Swiss tennis great Roger Federer plans to celebrate Christmas with wife Mirka and their four kids, twin daughters—Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and twin sons—Leo and Lenny, in Dubai.

Federer, who has been out of action this year due to a knee injury, is preparing for the new season in Dubai. "We'll spend Christmas in Dubai...
