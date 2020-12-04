Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Steelers vs. Colts odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, Week 16 predictions from proven computer simulation

CBS Sports Saturday, 26 December 2020 ()
The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Colts vs. Steelers 10,000 times
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL Week 15 Odds, Spread and Line Movement [Video]

NFL Week 15 Odds, Spread and Line Movement

Lines are moving, which ones should you focus on?

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:32Published
NFL Week 14 Odds, Spread and Line Movement [Video]

NFL Week 14 Odds, Spread and Line Movement

Which matchups to be following heading into this week

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 02:56Published
NFL Week 13: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions [Video]

NFL Week 13: Best Bets, Odds, and Predictions

The SI Gambling Team picks out some best bets for week 13

Credit: Sports Illustrated     Duration: 03:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team odds, line: 2020 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven simulation

 The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Washington Football Team vs. Seahawks 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Steelers vs. Bengals odds, line, spread: Monday Night Football picks, predictions from model on 118-76 roll

 SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Monday's Bengals vs. Steelers game 10,000 times
CBS Sports

Chiefs vs. Saints odds, line, spread: 2020 NFL picks, Week 15 predictions from proven computer simulation

 The SportsLine Projection Model has simulated Saints vs. Chiefs 10,000 times
CBS Sports