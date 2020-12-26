Werner goes 10th game without a goal for Chelsea

Chelsea striker Timo Werner’s dismal run in front of goal continued in their Premier League defeat to Arsenal on Saturday. The Germany international was substituted by head coach Frank Lampard at half-time against the Gunners which took his run of matches without scoring to 10 games in all competitions. That drought is his longest since […]Full Article
