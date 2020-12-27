Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

ISL: Chennaiyin FC, East Bengal share honours in 2-2 draw

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
German striker Matti Steinmann struck twice to help SC East Bengal pull off a 2-2 draw against two-time champion Chennaiyin FC in an Indian Super League match here on Saturday. It was East Bengal's third draw (to go with four defeats) as victory eluded them again.

Chennaiyin led 1-0 at half-time thanks to a 13th minute strike...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like