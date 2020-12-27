Global  
 

NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson lifts Kiwis after early collapse

Mid-Day Sunday, 27 December 2020
An unbeaten 94 by a gritty Kane Williamson had New Zealand at 222 for three in the face of a concerted Pakistan attack at stumps on day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Henry Nicholls was the other not out batsman on 42 as New Zealand recovered from being 13 for two after Pakistan's baby-faced destroyer...
