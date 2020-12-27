NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson lifts Kiwis after early collapse
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
An unbeaten 94 by a gritty Kane Williamson had New Zealand at 222 for three in the face of a concerted Pakistan attack at stumps on day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Henry Nicholls was the other not out batsman on 42 as New Zealand recovered from being 13 for two after Pakistan's baby-faced destroyer...
