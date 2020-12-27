NZ vs PAK: Kane Williamson lifts Kiwis after early collapse Sunday, 27 December 2020 ( 51 minutes ago )

An unbeaten 94 by a gritty Kane Williamson had New Zealand at 222 for three in the face of a concerted Pakistan attack at stumps on day one of the first Test in Mount Maunganui on Saturday. Henry Nicholls was the other not out batsman on 42 as New Zealand recovered from being 13 for two after Pakistan's baby-faced destroyer... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Delhi Capitals played well: SRH's Kane Williamson after losing Qualifier 2



A spirited team performance by Delhi Capitals (DC) enabled handed them their first-ever final spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) after defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 17-run in Qualifier 2.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:45 Published on November 8, 2020

