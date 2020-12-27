Global  
 

Manchester United star Edinson Cavani must replace ‘hot and cold’ Anthony Martial, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks too defensively, and Daniel James questioned

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 December 2020
Manchester United star Anthony Martial has come under fire for his ‘hot and cold’ performances this season, which have left fans frustrated. The Frenchman started for United in their 2-2 draw with Leicester City but it was only when teammate Edinson Cavani replaced him that the Red Devils looked truly potent up top. Martial’s showing […]
