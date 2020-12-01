Global  
 

Edinson Cavani ‘deeply sorry’ for social media post says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who confirms Manchester United star will cooperate with Football Association investigation

talkSPORT Tuesday, 1 December 2020
Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reiterated his backing of Edinson Cavani amid the Football Association’s investigation into his now deleted social media post, insisting the striker is ‘really, deeply sorry’. Hours after the Uruguayan, 33, produced a match-winning display at Southampton on Sunday with two goals and an assist, he found himself in […]
 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Edinson Cavani has learned the hard way after removing and apologising for using a racially offensive term in a social media post.

