Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Noel Gallagher and Gary Neville reluctantly predict Liverpool will retain Premier League title in front of smug Jamie Carragher

talkSPORT Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Manchester United legend Gary Neville and Man City fan Noel Gallagher have reluctantly agreed that Liverpool will retain the Premier League title. The Reds’ have been impressive once again this season despite suffering an injury crisis, having lost just one match this term – a shock 7-2 hammering at the hands of Aston Villa. The […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal

Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal 00:21

 Sky Sports' Gary Neville believes Frank Lampard will be left disappointed if Chelsea fail to beat Arsenal ahead of their Premier League encounter.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

YKTD: Carragher vs Neville vs Bullard [Video]

YKTD: Carragher vs Neville vs Bullard

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville join Jimmy Bullard for a special finishing drill in the John Arne Riise arena.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:57Published
Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom [Video]

Premier League match preview: Liverpool v West Brom

An in-depth look at the head to head stats behind league leaders Liverpool andWest Brom.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:03Published
Neville, Carra & Noel Gallagher on Soccer AM! [Video]

Neville, Carra & Noel Gallagher on Soccer AM!

Soccer AM's Christmas episode this year features Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, special guest Noel Gallagher and includes an interview with Manchester United star Marcus..

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Sadio Mane and Jamie Vardy miss out as Liverpool stars dominate Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s best Premier League XI of 2020

 Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher named their combined Premier League XI of 2020 as they presented the final Monday Night Football of the season. The Sky Sports...
talkSPORT