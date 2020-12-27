Noel Gallagher and Gary Neville reluctantly predict Liverpool will retain Premier League title in front of smug Jamie Carragher
Sunday, 27 December 2020 ()
Manchester United legend Gary Neville and Man City fan Noel Gallagher have reluctantly agreed that Liverpool will retain the Premier League title. The Reds’ have been impressive once again this season despite suffering an injury crisis, having lost just one match this term – a shock 7-2 hammering at the hands of Aston Villa. The […]
