Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sadio Mane and Jamie Vardy miss out as Liverpool stars dominate Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville’s best Premier League XI of 2020

talkSPORT Tuesday, 22 December 2020 ()
Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher named their combined Premier League XI of 2020 as they presented the final Monday Night Football of the season. The Sky Sports pundits’ side was unsurprisingly dominated by Liverpool players after they sealed their first title triumph in 30 years in the 2019/20 season – but there was no room […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Neville, Carra & Noel Gallagher on Soccer AM!

Neville, Carra & Noel Gallagher on Soccer AM! 00:47

 Soccer AM's Christmas episode this year features Sky Sports' Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher, special guest Noel Gallagher and includes an interview with Manchester United star Marcus Rashford. Tune in on Boxing Day at 10.30am, live on Sky Sports Football.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Carra: Liverpool desperate for new CB [Video]

Carra: Liverpool desperate for new CB

Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool's need for a new centre-back in the January transfer window was obvious in the 1-1 draw with West Brom in the Premier League as Joel Matip was injured again.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:43Published
Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal [Video]

Neville: Chelsea have to beat Arsenal

Sky Sports' Gary Neville believes Frank Lampard will be left disappointed if Chelsea fail to beat Arsenal ahead of their Premier League encounter.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:21Published
YKTD: Carragher vs Neville vs Bullard [Video]

YKTD: Carragher vs Neville vs Bullard

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville join Jimmy Bullard for a special finishing drill in the John Arne Riise arena.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 06:57Published

Related news from verified sources

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville name joint Premier League team of 2020

Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville name joint Premier League team of 2020 Jamie Carragher and Gary Neville have named their joint Premier League team of 2020 - and they included six Liverpool players, two Tottenham players and only one...
Daily Star

Noel Gallagher and Gary Neville reluctantly predict Liverpool will retain Premier League title in front of smug Jamie Carragher

 Manchester United legend Gary Neville and Man City fan Noel Gallagher have reluctantly agreed that Liverpool will retain the Premier League title. The Reds’...
talkSPORT