You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Cedar Hill HS Football Team Working During Holiday Week For Playoff Game



Only in Texas do you see high school football games being played on Christmas week. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 00:41 Published 5 days ago The Extraordinary High School Football Team in a World War II Incarceration Camp



Here are five things you should know about the Japanese Americans in California, Oregon, Washington, and Arizona who were sent to incarceration camps on the outskirts at the base of Heart Mountain,.. Credit: Simon&Schuster Duration: 02:20 Published 5 days ago Fanalysis NFL Week 15: Jets & Giants Games



CBSN New York's Steve Overmyer looks at NFL Week 15 with sports investment analyst Jared Smith, of SportsGrid, in the latest edition of Fanalysis. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 06:08 Published 1 week ago