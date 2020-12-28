Global  
 

Mark Lawrenson states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Aston Villa

The Sport Review Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Mark Lawrenson is predicting that Chelsea FC will secure a 2-0 win against Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge on Monday evening. The Blues suffered a surprise 3-1 loss to bitter rivals Arsenal in the Premier League on Boxing Day to leave Chelsea FC with one win in their last four top-flight games. Chelsea FC have […]
