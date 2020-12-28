Global  
 

Why Chelsea’s response to Arsenal nightmare pleased Frank Lampard despite failure to beat Aston Villa

talkSPORT Monday, 28 December 2020 ()
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard insists he got the response he was looking for despite the Blues’ failure to beat Aston Villa on Monday. Following a run of three defeats in their last four matches, including a shocking performance in their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Boxing Day, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Aston Villa at Stamford […]
 Chelsea boss Frank Lampard is pleased to have got through a ‘difficult patch’ but feels his side deserved to beat Aston Villa on Monday.

