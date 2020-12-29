Global  
 

Gareth Bale ruled out for ‘a few weeks’ with calf injury, Jose Mourinho confirms as he provides Tottenham injury update

talkSPORT Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Tottenham have been dealt a blow with Gareth Bale ruled out of action for ‘a few weeks’ with a calf injury. Jose Mourinho confirmed the 31-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines after he sustained the problem in last week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Stoke. It brings further disruption to Bale’s return […]
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Jose Mourinho disappointed as Spurs draw at Wolves

Jose Mourinho disappointed as Spurs draw at Wolves 01:06

 Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho speaks with reporters after his side's 1-1draw at Wolves. Mourinho said his side should have "scored more goals" aftergoing ahead in the first minute.

