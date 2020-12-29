Gareth Bale ruled out for ‘a few weeks’ with calf injury, Jose Mourinho confirms as he provides Tottenham injury update

Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ( 11 minutes ago )

Tottenham have been dealt a blow with Gareth Bale ruled out of action for ‘a few weeks’ with a calf injury. Jose Mourinho confirmed the 31-year-old is set for a spell on the sidelines after he sustained the problem in last week’s Carabao Cup quarter-final win at Stoke. It brings further disruption to Bale’s return […]