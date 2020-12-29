Alphonso Davies wraps up remarkable year by winning Lionel Conacher Award
Tuesday, 29 December 2020 ()
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who shone on soccer's biggest stages in 2020, has been voted winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, who shone on soccer's biggest stages in 2020, has been voted winner of the Lionel Conacher Award as The Canadian Press male athlete of the year.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources